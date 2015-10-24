Fish fry raises more than $10K for Bossier Parish deputy battling cancer

Deputy Gregg Shy with his wife, Deena, and four children. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

More than 1,000 fish plates were sold at the event in an effort to help Deputy Shy with family expenses. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Friday's fish fry raise more than $10,000 for Deputy Gregg Shy, who is battling cancer. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

A fish fry held Friday raised more than $10,000 for a Reserve Deputy with the Bossier Sheriff's Office who is battling cancer.

Deputy Gregg Shy was diagnosed in early May with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Deputy Shy has undergone numerous chemotherapy treatments and has been in the hospital for a total of 13 weeks since the diagnosis.

He is currently in Georgia where he will have a stem cell transplant next month.

The 51-year-old husband and father has not been able to work for months.

The fish fry was a way to help with some of his family expenses.

More than 1,000 fish plates were sold at the event and people made donations of more than $2,500.

The proceeds will be presented to the deputy's wife next week.

Copyright 2015. KSLA. All rights reserved.