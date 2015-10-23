Bienville Parish man accused of setting woods, structure fires

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

A Bienville Parish man is accused of setting 3 fires in the area within the past week.

According to a statement released by the Louisiana Agriculture & Forestry Department, the arrest of 35-year-old Larry Eugene Page comes as the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office and the Bienville Parish sheriff’s office.

The Castor resident was arrested Friday afternoon on 3 counts of aggravated arson for allegedly setting two woods fires, one each on Todds and New Friendship roads, along with a structure fire in the same area during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Investigators said witnesses were key in solving this case. One witness reported seeing a white male wearing a white T-shirt running from behind the trailer that was burning. A short time later, Page reportedly was observed driving past the scene in a white car and identified by three witnesses.

“It is our job to help bring to justice people who put lives in danger and property at risk of being destroyed by acting irresponsibly,” Agriculture & Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said. “Our team of investigators did an outstanding job solving this arson case, and we greatly appreciate the assistance from the public.”

Page was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail. His bail was set at $90,000.

Agents continue to investigate numerous fires Oct. 13 in the Bienville and Jackson parish areas, Strain added.

He and state Fire Marshal Butch Browning are asking individuals to report any information they may have regarding these fires. The Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. If you have information about who may be responsible for these fires, please call 225-925-4500.

