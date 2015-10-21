Volunteers gear up for 6th Annual Red River Cleanup

The 6th Annual Red River Cleanup is just two weeks away and organizers hope a video they posted on YouTube will help bring out volunteers.

Back in 2010, an avid group of outdoor enthusiasts held a recreational paddle down the Red River which revealed a trash problem that seemed to be flowing under the radar.

Wanting to make a difference, the Red River Cleanup was formed.

For the past 5 years, more than 1,280 volunteers have participated in clearing over 37,000 pounds of litter from the Red and its surrounding areas.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Volunteers are requested to meet at the Stoner Boat Launch.

For more information about the event, please email Lisa@RedRiverCleanup.com or call 318-773-9404.

