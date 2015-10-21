Shreveport motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with SUV in Hammond

A 51-year-old Shreveport man is dead as a result of a head-on collision west of Hammond involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle, state police said.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 190 past Interstate 55 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The initial investigation shows Morgan Ellsworth Welch was traveling west on a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle drifted into the eastbound lane and collided with an Isuzu Trooper being driven by Robert Len Jones Jr., 32, of Springfield.

Investigators have yet to able to determine what caused the motorcycle to cross into the other lane, Trooper First Class Dustin Dwight said.

Welch, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by representatives of the Tangipahoa coroner’s office, Dwight added.

Jones provided a voluntary breath sample, which yielded no trace amounts of alcohol, and will not be charged, troopers said.

A blood sample was taken from Welch and was to be sent to the state police crime laboratory for analysis.

