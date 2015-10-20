Tax payers to shell out thousands for Everett Harris investigation

The Director of Caddo Animal Services and Mosquito Control has been placed on paid leave after an post on the parish department's Facebook page Tuesday stirred controversy and complaints.

The Director of Caddo Animal Services and Mosquito Control has been placed on paid leave after an post on the parish department's Facebook page Tuesday stirred controversy and complaints.

New details are being uncovered involving the investigation into alleged unprofessional behavior by Caddo Parish Director of Animal Services and Mosquito Control, Everett Harris.

New details are being uncovered involving the investigation into alleged unprofessional behavior by Caddo Parish Director of Animal Services and Mosquito Control, Everett Harris.

The invoice from third-party investigator reveals the animal services investigation will cost nearly $6,000.

A third-party consultant is charging Caddo Parish leaders nearly $6,000 for an investigation looking into Caddo Animal Services Director Everett Harris, who recently resigned from his position.

Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson hired third-party consultant Gayla S. Godfrey on August 31, to look into "alleged unprofessional behavior" by Harris. The third-party company was hired after Harris admitted to posting a picture that many called offensive on the official Animal Services Facebook page. He later claimed he didn't create it and posting the photo was "an accident." The Facebook page has since been deactivated.

The photo, posted Aug. 25, was of a newspaper clipping with symbols scrawled on it. The clipping features dogs up for adoption in Caddo Parish with the Star of David drawn in red ink on their faces and Nazi symbols drawn in black marker over their heads.

Caddo Commission President Lyndon Johnson confirmed October 15 the investigation had wrapped, but couldn't say when exactly the probe was completed.

The next day on October 16, Dr. Woody Wilson released the following statement announcing Harris' resignation:

"Everett Harris, Caddo Parish Animal Services Director, has resigned his employment with the Parish of Caddo effective December 1, 2015. He will be on protected leave until December 1, 2015. The search for the next director will start immediately. We thank him for his service and wish him well in all his endeavors."

Through a public records request, KSLA News 12 obtained the invoice for services rendered by the third-party consultant. The invoice is dated October 12, 2015.

During the time period of August 31 - September 15, Godfrey charged the parish the following:

Consulting fee: $4,950

Hotel expenses: $272.37

Meals: $280

Gas mileage: $360

KSLA News 12 also requested and received the latest information about how much Harris has earned while on leave.

Harris has received $10,931.20 in gross pay, with $1,822.85 of that going to benefits, leaving his net pay at nearly $7,966.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.