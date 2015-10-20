Firefighters contain woods fire in Natchitoches Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Firefighters contain woods fire in Natchitoches Parish

  Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

    Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

    Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

  Caddo FD 1 monitoring woods fire north of Blanchard

    Caddo Parish Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters are monitoring a woods fire north of Blanchard.
  Woods fire damages Ida home

    It happened on Munnerlyn Chapel Rd. in Ida, just south of the Arkansas State Line early Monday afternoon.
    A woods fire has damaged a home in northern Caddo Parish, but firefighters were able to save another house and bring the blaze under control.
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities in Natchitoches Parish are working to extinguish a woods fire near the Marco community.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies, Natchitoches Fire District 1 and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are on the scene.

Officials say they received the call just before 3:00 p.m. in south Natchitoches Parish that a hay field on D C Walker Road was on fire.

Authorities say the fire burned 15-20 acres before being brought under control, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

A hay cutter, valued at $9,000, was destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

