Caddo FD 1 monitoring woods fire north of Blanchard

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

The wildfire is burning in a thickly-wooded area off of Old Mooringsport Rd. in the area of Crystal Drive. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Caddo Parish Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters are monitoring a woods fire north of Blanchard.

The wildfire is burning in a thickly-wooded area off of Old Mooringsport Rd. in the area of Crystal Drive.

The area is so thick with trees, firefighters were unable to access with trucks.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry brought in bulldozers to cut fire lines and contain the flames.

There are no reports of any homes or other structures in jeopardy.

