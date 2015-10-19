Caddo FD 1 monitoring woods fire north of Blanchard - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo FD 1 monitoring woods fire north of Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo Parish Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters are monitoring a woods fire north of Blanchard. 

The wildfire is burning in a thickly-wooded area off of Old Mooringsport Rd. in the area of Crystal Drive. 

The area is so thick with trees, firefighters were unable to access with trucks. 

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry brought in bulldozers to cut fire lines and contain the flames. 

There are no reports of any homes or other structures in jeopardy. 

