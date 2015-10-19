BAFB airman remains detained, but not charged, in child's death on base

The active duty airman, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing's 2nd Security Forces Squadron, was taken in for questioning regarding the death of his 2-year-old stepson on base.

A Barksdale airman remains in custody following the death of his 2-year-old stepson on base, but authorities say he has not been charged with a crime at this point.

The airman's wife found the 2-year-old dead at their on-base home last week. The child had been put to bed the night before and when she went to check on him that following morning he was unresponsive.

The active duty airman, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing's 2nd Security Forces Squadron, was taken in for questioning regarding the incident and taken into pre-trial custody at the direction of his squadron commander.

In a statement released Monday to clarify rumors and reports that the airman has been charged in connection with the incident, officials say the the airman remains in "pre-trial confinement" on base, and "that is not an equivalent to having charges preferred."

They say their Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is still investigating the incident.

