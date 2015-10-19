Grass fires doused on I-20 near Airline Dr.

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

Bossier City police assisted by shutting down the outside westbound lane of traffic in the area while fire crews worked to put out the fires. (Source: Mark Natale/City of Bossier City)

The Bossier City Fire Department kept busy early Monday afternoon fighting multiple grass fires along I-20 near Airline Drive.

The fires were located along the westbound outside shoulder I-20 on either side of Airline Drive.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. Bossier City police assisted by shutting down the outside westbound lane of traffic in the area while fire crews worked to put out the fires.

All of the fires were extinguished and normal traffic flow had resumed by 1:45 p.m. The exact cause of the fires, which were compounded by the dry conditions, remains unknown.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.