Woods fire damages Ida home

Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring for hot spots. (Source: Clay Ostarly/KSLA News 12)

The woods fire damaged this home Munnerlyn Chapel Rd. in Ida, but firefighters were able to save another house and bring the blaze under control. (Source: Clay Ostarly/KSLA News 12)

It happened on Munnerlyn Chapel Rd. in Ida, just south of the Arkansas State Line early Monday afternoon. (Source: Clay Ostarly/KSLA News 12)

A woods fire has damaged a home in northern Caddo Parish, but firefighters were able to save another house and bring the blaze under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

David Pierson and his wife Sarah are the owners of the home that was damaged, and we're on their way home for lunch when they spotted a grass fire on Munnerlyn Chapel Road.

"We knew it was a pretty hot fire, and we knew it was heading in the direction of our house," said Pierson.

They immediately called 911 to report the fire. Just moments later the fire overtook their workshop just feet away from their home.

"It was like a tornado. It was twirling, and throwing embers everywhere," he said.

Caddo District 8 was dispatched, and responded as quickly as possible, but was unable to save Pierson's home.

"After the house caught on fire, we went into the front door, and grabbed some of our pictures, and personal items, but it was engulfed too. So we did what we could," said Pierson.

At the end of the day, Pierson and his wife are happy to still have each other. "That's everything. We'll get through it."

Fire crews used bulldozers to dig fire lines around the fire that burned about 3 and half acres of woods. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe it started along Munnerlyn Chapel Road, and then traveled northeast with the wind.

