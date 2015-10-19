Woman dies after Sunset Acres house fire

A woman is dead after being trapped inside a house fire in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is dead after a fire tore through a house in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood early Monday morning.

The fire happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Marquette Avenue.

Firefighters found the house with heavy fire and smoke showing. They were able to knock the flames down to just the utility and game rooms.

During a search of the house they found a woman on the floor in a back bedroom. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The house has heavy smoke and heat damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton reminds all citizens that working smoke detectors can save lives. If anyone needs a smoke detector, they can call Shreveport Fire Department at 318-673-6740 to install one for free.

