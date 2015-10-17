Grand Bayou Loop area woods fire in Red River Parish contained - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Grand Bayou Loop area woods fire in Red River Parish contained

This is an aerial view from a drone about 300 feet above the woods fire off Louisiana Highway 1 near Grand Bayou Loop in north Red River Parish. (Source: Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District) This is an aerial view from a drone about 300 feet above the woods fire off Louisiana Highway 1 near Grand Bayou Loop in north Red River Parish. (Source: Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)
Red River firefighters fought a small woods fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in the vicinity of Grand Bayou Loop. (Source: Fire Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District) Red River firefighters fought a small woods fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in the vicinity of Grand Bayou Loop. (Source: Fire Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)
RED RIVER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Red River Parish firefighters battled a small fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in Grand Bayou. 

The sheriff's office says it's in the vicinity of Grand Bayou Loop just south of the Caddo Parish line.

The woods fire charred an estimated 6.2 acres in a non-residential area about 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 84 on Hwy 1, according Red River Parishwide Fire District Chief Chief Shane Felts.

It was brought under control in less than 2 hours. 

