Grand Bayou Loop area woods fire in Red River Parish contained

A large and rapidly moving brush and woods fire between Coushatta and Martin in Red River Parish destroyed one home Thursday and forced the evacuation of 10 to 15 more.

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

Red River firefighters fought a small woods fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in the vicinity of Grand Bayou Loop. (Source: Fire Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)

This is an aerial view from a drone about 300 feet above the woods fire off Louisiana Highway 1 near Grand Bayou Loop in north Red River Parish. (Source: Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)

Red River Parish firefighters battled a small fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in Grand Bayou.

The sheriff's office says it's in the vicinity of Grand Bayou Loop just south of the Caddo Parish line.

The woods fire charred an estimated 6.2 acres in a non-residential area about 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 84 on Hwy 1, according Red River Parishwide Fire District Chief Chief Shane Felts.

It was brought under control in less than 2 hours.

