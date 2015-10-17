Wiley College holds tenth annual Presidential Walk/Run

Winning the race for education. Runners laced up their shoes for the 10th annual Wiley College Presidential 5K Run and 2K Walk. The race is designed to get Marshall active and raise the awareness of Wiley College. Walk/Run Chair, Shannon Levingston-McCowan emphasized why they do this event. " We do this event to help raise money toward student scholarships."

Proceeds from the Run/Walk-A-Thon benefit the Haywood L. Strickland Presidential Scholarship Fund, which was established in honor of Wiley College's 16th and current president and is designed to provide assistance to academically talented and deserving students who attend Wiley College.

Medals and other prizes were handed out to the top finishers in running and walking.