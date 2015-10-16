Marshall, TX, community, others show support for sick toddler

Lola Duncan, 3, of Marshall, Texas, with her parents, Dusty and Courtney. (KSLA)

An East Texas family has found support from their community in the wake of a recent cancer diagnosis.

Lola Duncan, 3, of Marshall, Texas, was diagnosed Tuesday with acute lymphocytic leukemia after running a fever for 13 straight days.

It's a cancer of the bone and bone marrow also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is the most common type of cancer in children, according to the Mayo Clinic, and treatments normally result in a good chance for a cure.

Soon after the diagnosis, Lola and her parents, Dusty and Courtney, left for Fort Worth, Texas, where the girl has since undergone 3 rounds of chemotherapy.

After less than 48 hours of treatment, Lola's family already has received some good news. Doctors say her body has responded well to the chemotherapy and no cancer was found in her spinal fluid.

Even so, the family will be with Lola in Fort Worth as she undergoes more treatment for the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Marshall community and others are showing their support for the ailing girl. Within 24 hours, her family raised more than $5,000 on a GoFundMe page. As of Friday evening, that total has risen to $6,830.

Friends have organized a bake sale, a fishing tournament and T-shirt sales, as well.

"I've seen our sweet community come together to support other families before, but I’ve never been a part of it," said Courtney Duncan, Lola’s mom. "It’s overwhelming to see so many people support our family.”

