Memorial dedicated to slain SPD Officer Thomas LaValley

A reward is being offered for the return of slain SPD Officer Thomas LaValley's department issued handgun.

LaValley's mother Jackie and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover were among those present for the memorial dedication at Betty Virginia Park. (Source: Troy Washington)

A bench bearing Officer LaValley's name was also dedicated as part of the memorial. (Source: Troy Washington)

The memorial was paid for through a t-shirt fundraiser started by two of LaValley’s closest friends, Chris Redford and Casey Habich. (Source: Troy Washington)

A beam of sunlight shines on the Officer LaValley memorial at Betty Virginia Park. (Source: Megan Courtney)

Just days after the man accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley was indicted on first degree murder charges, family and friends of the slain officer held a memorial dedication ceremony.

LaValley, 29, was gunned down while responding to a suspicious person call back on Aug. 5 in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Grover Cannon, 27, is charged with Officer LaValley’s death.

On Saturday, family and friends of LaValley gathered at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport to unveil a memorial dedicated to the fallen hero.

LaValley's mother Jackie and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover were among those there to see the granite memorial etched with the fallen officer's image dedicated, along with a bench bearing his name.

The memorial was paid for through a t-shirt fundraiser started by two of LaValley’s closest friends, Chris Redford and Casey Habich.

