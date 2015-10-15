Accused cop killer Grover Cannon indicted by Caddo grand jury - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon indicted by Caddo grand jury

Grover Cannon, 27, has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of SPD Officer Thomas LaValley. Grover Cannon, 27, has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of SPD Officer Thomas LaValley.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport man accused of fatally shooting a Shreveport police officer in August has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder. 

A Caddo Parish grand jury returned the indictment against 27-year-old Grover Cannon Thursday morning. 

Cannon was captured after a citywide manhunt following the murder of officer Thomas LaValley on August 5. LaValley was shot while responding to a suspicious persons call inside a Queensborough home when, according to court testimony, Cannon opened fire. 

Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9 mm handgun. The rest came from a .40 caliber handgun. LaValley was shot 6 times. 

LaValley's service weapon, Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, has not been recovered. The reward for its recovery has been raised to $5,000.

Cannon was already wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder from a shooting in mid-July. 

Cannon remains held without bond for the first degree murder charge. His bond for second degree murder charge is $150,000. He was also charged with possession of a firearm. His bond for that charge is set at $100,000.

He is set to be arraigned on the first degree murder charge on October 26.  

