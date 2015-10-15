Accused cop killer Grover Cannon indicted by Caddo grand jury

Wednesday, August 12 2015 7:55 PM EDT2015-08-12 23:55:32 GMT
Ramona Cannon spoke to KSLA News 12 outside the home where Officer Thomas LaValley was killed in one week ago.
The mother of the man arrested for killing a Shreveport Police officer said on the night Officer Thomas LaValley was killed, even she left the family's home, worried over her son's erratic behavior.More >>
Darren Williams says he was shot 3 times by Grover Cannon 3 weeks ago.
Exactly 3 weeks before this week's fatal shooting of a Shreveport Police officer, investigators say the man accused of that crime was the gunman in a different shooting that sent a man to the hospital with 3 gunshot wounds.More >>
We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.More >>
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
The Shreveport man accused of fatally shooting a Shreveport police officer in August has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder.
A Caddo Parish grand jury returned the indictment against 27-year-old Grover Cannon Thursday morning.
Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9 mm handgun. The rest came from a .40 caliber handgun. LaValley was shot 6 times.
LaValley's service weapon, Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, has not been recovered. The reward for its recovery has been raised to $5,000.
Cannon was already wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder from a shooting in mid-July.
Cannon remains held without bond for the first degree murder charge. His bond for second degree murder charge is $150,000. He was also charged with possession of a firearm. His bond for that charge is set at $100,000.
He is set to be arraigned on the first degree murder charge on October 26.
