Nationwide FBI human trafficking operation nets arrests in NWLA

An officer with the Alexandria (Virginia) Police Department monitors an undercover sting operation in a hotel room during Operation Cross Country. (Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation website)

More than 100 people were arrested in a FBI nationwide human trafficking operation, including people from Bossier City, Bossier Parish and Shreveport.

Operation Cross Country IX lead to the recovery of 149 underage trafficking victims and the arrest of 153 pimps.

Of the 149 victims rescued, the youngest was 12-years-old. Three were men, and 3 were transgendered.

There were 90 victim specialists on the scenes for the minors. 105 of the victims received crisis intervention and resources for things like medical needs, food, clothing and shelter.

Due to the size of the operation, the FBI worked with local law enforcement agencies. Some of the agencies included Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal's Office, Bossier Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police Department.

Representatives from the FBI say they are not releasing the names of those arrested at this time. However, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrests of 6 women in connection with the operation on October 9:

Kimberly Walton, 35, of Houston TX, charged with prostitution

Alexandria Fuller, 37, of Frierson, LA, charged with prostitution

Morgan A. Crain, 23, of Shreveport, LA, charged with prostitution, 2nd offense

Cadrea S. Fuller, 21, of Cedar Hill, TX, charged with prostitution and possession of marijuana

Barbara V. London, 23, of Shreveport, LA, charged with prostitution

Aaronika L. Stills, 21, of Shreveport, LA, charged with prostitution

Operation Cross Country is part of the FBI’s Innocence Lost national initiative.

