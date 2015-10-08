74-year-old charged in 1970s rape of young girl

A Grant Parish man is facing charges in Caddo Parish for his alleged involvement in the rape of a young girl in the 1970s.

Roy Leon Robertson, 74, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Monday and charged with aggravated rape.

Deputies say Robertson is accused of raping a girl under the age of 13 in the 400 block of Tyre Road in Shreveport.

Authorities say the crime happened in the 1970s but was not reported to Caddo Sheriff's deputies until 2014 when Robertson came under investigation for similar offenses in Winn Parish.

"There is no prescription for aggravated rape," said investigator Jared Marshall, meaning the victim can come forward at any time. "Normally it's called the statue of limitations, but in Louisiana it's called a prescription," added Marshall.

Detectives say the victim decided to come forward after learning Robertson may still be harming young children.

"She learned of a family member coming out, and she felt compelled to go ahead and speak up for herself," explained Marshall.

"It doesn't shock me at all that a report like this was made years later," said Psychologist Dr. Bruce McCormick.

McCormick said there could be a laundry list of reasons why the victim waited until now to speak.

"Sometimes people are just not psychologically ready to make a report at the time, particularly the younger people," said McCormick.

Marshall said victims should never fear that it's too late to prosecute, "even if the abuse happened last week or a month ago, the process of coming forward is for the protection of potential future victims."

Robertson was extradited to Caddo Parish from Winn Parish where his bond is set at $250,000.

