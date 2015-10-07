Police seek vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck that left one man dead.

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-in-run in Shreveport. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, in the 7500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 62-year-old Nathaniel Nicholson lying in the street. Nicholson was taken to University Health hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crash investigators say they have new information leading them to believe the vehicle involved is a 2003-2007, two or four-door Honda Accord, unknown in color.

Police say the vehicle should have passenger side damage, as well as possible damage to the front bumper, fender and/or windshield. The passenger side mirror is also missing.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

