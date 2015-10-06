Woman killed in Shreveport crash identified

Shreveport police are investigating a wreck that left one woman dead.

Police say 71-year-old Jessie Bradberry died from injuries she received in the crash.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Thornhill Avenue at the E. 80th St. intersection, next to a National Night Out block party at A.B. Palmer Park.

Police say Bradberry was driving a 4-door Mazda sedan eastbound when she stopped at the intersection of East 80th Street and Thornhill. Police say she intended to pull into a parking lot across the street when a Dodge Charger driving north on Thornhill hit Bradberry's Mazda.

Bradberry was taken to University Health hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 22-year-old Kyanta Magee, was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were taken from Magee for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

