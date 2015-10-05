SWAG Nation board asks for charges to be dropped against Williams

A federal grand jury has indicted Caddo Parish Commissioner Michael Dwayne Williams for defrauding the Caddo Parish Commission and stealing from a nonprofit meant to help at-risk youth.

The board of directors for the organization SWAG Nation is asking for all charges against Caddo Parish Commissioner Michael Williams be dropped.

Michael Williams is accused of trying to defraud the Commission and the non-profit organization SWAG Nation. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Williams on 12 counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that from October 1, 2012 through July 1, 2014, Williams devised a scheme to take more than $2,000 from a non-profit's bank account after urging the commission to give public funds to the group. Williams plead not guilty, and now the board of directors is backing him up.

At a small meeting at Lake Life Development Center in Shreveport Monday, the directors said that they were unaware of any wrong doing concerning Commissioner Williams. They claim SWAG Nation is not a non-profit, but instead a for-profit organization.

Board President Kemp Washington said the board should be the only entity to say whether Williams took money from the organization, and that Williams is innocent because the board approved all actions Williams made.

"Well, because he's been authorized by the board to do, just like any other vender. If you're authorized by the board to do certain things, and we're the only ones that can come back and say you're wrong, and all of sudden everybody's going over our authority, and we don't understand that game," said Washington.

Next, the board is expecting to send letters to the federal prosecutors working the case, and also to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator asking for all charges to be dropped.

