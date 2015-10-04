Police ID man killed in hit-and-run wreck in Shreveport

Police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-in-run in Shreveport. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck that left one man dead.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Fairfield Avenue near East 76th St.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Nathaniel Nicholson.

Police say he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling north on Fairfield Ave. The vehicle then reportedly left the scene.

Nicholson was taken to University Health hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they don't know if Nicholson was impaired, but they have submitted a toxicology sample for analysis.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

