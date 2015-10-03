Father arrested, accused of critically injuring 3-month-old daughter

Bossier City police arrested a man after police say his infant daughter was hospitalized with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Sean Christopher Morton of Bossier City faces a charge of second degree cruelty to a juvenile after hospital staff contacted the Bossier City Police Department.

Police say Morton's 3-month-old daughter was brought into the Willis-Knighton Bossier emergency room around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Morton after an investigation found he allegedly injured the child Friday night in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.

Authorities said Morton took the child to Willis-Knighton Bossier after noticing something was wrong. The infant was later taken to University Health in Shreveport where she was listed in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Bond has not yet been set for Morton who was booked into the Bossier City Jail.

