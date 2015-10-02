Bonnie & Clyde museum still open, no resolution reached

The clock is ticking for the fate of a popular museum. A leaky roof has the owner of the Bonnie and Clyde Museum thinking about packing up and taking his treasures elsewhere.

The agreed-upon deadline for a Gibsland museum to vacate the building in which it's housed has come and gone and the attraction remains open there, for now.

Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum owner Perry Carver and Denver resident James Walker, who owns the building, both are unwilling to pay to fix a leaky roof. Unable to resolve the standoff, the two had agreed for Carver to vacate the building come Oct. 1.

Now, Carver says he, his drawings, memorabilia and other treasures might be staying in Gibsland.

There is a deal in the works by a local group to raise enough money to repair the portion of the roof over the museum, just not the entire roof, he says.

Nonetheless, Carver says he still will be out if the roof is not repaired by his self-imposed deadline of Oct. 31. He plans moving dates Oct. 17-18 if no resolution is reached.

The museum occupies the former site of Rosa's Cafe, also known as Ma Canfield's Cafe, where the infamous outlaws Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Champion Barrow ate their last meal. Barrow was wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Carver, who has owned the attraction since February, says he's been battling Mother Nature and the building's owner since he took over the museum.



Walker previously told KSLA News 12 that he offered to sell the structure to the museum owner, who countered with an offer too low. Walker, who has no lease with the museum's current owner, also said he has had people patch the roof but is unwilling to invest $20,000 to $30,000 in the project.

Carver earlier said he also was considering moving the museum 12 miles east to Arcadia, another Bienville Parish town. He didn't say whether that remains a possibility.

Arcadia, the parish seat, is where Barrow's and Parker's bodies and their bullet-riddled car were taken after the notorious outlaws were ambushed by lawmen the morning of May 23, 1934, on a rural road near Mount Lebanon, Louisiana.

