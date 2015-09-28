National Ask a Stupid Question Day

Ask a Stupid Question Day is celebrated on September 28 of each year by teachers and students, though it is usually observed on the last day of school in September.

According to NationalWhateverDay.com, the holiday was created back in the 1960's to encourage students to ask more questions in the classroom.

How many times have you heard your teacher or an elder tell you, “There is no such thing as a stupid question?" This holiday allows you to ask your questions whether or not you believe them to be “stupid."

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.