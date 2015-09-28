BAFB veteran wins Harley in worldwide contest

Retired Air Force Maj. Shawn Gander stands by his brand new Harley in the Exchange at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 25, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Marie Brown)

A Barksdale Air Force Base retiree is ready to ride a brand new Harley-Davidson won in a worldwide contest from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service held this summer.

Retired Air Force Major Shawn Gander won the grand prize in the Exchange and Dr Pepper’s Refresh Win Ride sweepstakes.

Gander says he's never ridden a bike before, but be took classes to get ready for his big day Friday when he officially took ownership of his new ride.

His new Harley is valued at nearly $12,000. He was given his award during an event at on Friday at the Main Exchange on base.

