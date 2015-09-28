Shreveport Homeless organization to donate space for soup kitchen

The Hope Connections organization will donate property and building space to the Christian Service organization for a soup kitchen Monday morning.

The donation ceremony will take place at Hope Connections at 2350 Levy Street in Shreveport at 10 a.m.

The cafeteria-style soup kitchen would be for any person in the area to have breakfast or lunch at no cost.

According to Hope Connections representatives the goal of the partnership is to make a full-service campus for people experiencing a housing crisis. The campus would be a place where all needs could be met at the same place.

Representatives say Christian Service has worked for the past 3 years to create a campus at Hope Connections. The campus will include the Christian Service Program and its Hospitality House Soup Kitchen.

Representatives from The City of Shreveport have helped facilitate the campus in the hopes that clients won't need to go all over town to meet their emergency food and clothing needs, according to a statement from Hope Connections.

