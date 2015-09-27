Shreveport suspect arrested for I-20 murder

Shreveport police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man found dead in a car along I-20.

Police say the murder investigation lead them to 27-year-old Dylan Magluilo.

He is accused of killing 31-year-old Mark Cornett.

On September 9, police found Cornett dead at the scene just off the Monkhouse Drive exit ramp of I-20. His body was found in a black Lincoln LS. He had been shot reportedly in the head.

Police say they found evidence that suggested Magluilo was at the crime scene.

He was taken into custody, interviewed and booked into jail early Sunday morning just after 12:30.

Magluilo is facing one count of second degree murder.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.