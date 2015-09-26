Argument over parking spot leads to deadly shooting, 1 arrested

Police say multiple witnesses reported seeing Stanton threaten Hamilton with a gun before a fight broke out and Stanton shot Hamilton one time. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

One man is dead and another is charged with first degree murder after an argument over a parking spot led to a shooting late Friday night at a convenience store in Texarkana, AR.

Officers were called to the Raceway in the 4100 block of North State Line Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., where they say 49-year-old Marvin Stanton took issue with a parking spot 22-year-old Jesse James Hamilton had taken up with his pickup truck when Stanton and 2 others arrived on motorcycles.

Police say multiple witnesses reported seeing Stanton threaten Hamilton with a gun before a fight broke out and Stanton shot Hamilton one time.

Hamilton, of Texarkana, TX, was taken to St. Michaels Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and died early Saturday morning.

Stanton, also of Texarkana, TX, was found at the scene of the shooting and arrested by Texarkana police. They say he was still in possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the assault at the time of his arrest.

Stanton was initially charged with first degree battery, but the charge was later upgraded to first degree murder following Hamilton’s death.

Hamilton’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. Police say the investigation continues.

