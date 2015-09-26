Sabine Parish teen accused of sex crimes against 10-year-old

A Converse, LA teen faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl in Sabine Parish.

Louisiana State Police arrested Leland Cole Campbell, 19, on Friday in response to a complaint of sexual abuse from a 10-year-old girl.

After an investigation by state police's special victims unit, Campbell was arrested and charged with aggravated crimes against nature, aggravated rape, oral sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He was booked into Sabine Parish Detention Center.

