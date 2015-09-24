BPSO investigating rash of vehicle break-ins in Haughton

Shreveport police may have a person in custody that could be linked to a rash of car burglaries in Haughton's Dogwood subdivision.

"What you see today might be a result of some of those vehicle burglaries and hopefully bring some suspects into custody,” said Lt. Bill Davis with Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office.

According to Lt. Davis, the criminals have been targeting unlocked cars.

"We had at least 14 vehicle burglaries in Dogwood on Tuesday night," added Davis.

Trey Sims lives in the Dogwood Subdivision and said his unlocked vehicle was targeted by thieves, all they took was his debit card but the act alone left him in shock.

"I wouldn't even think that someone would come in my yard and steal my card, but it happened I'm living proof," said Sims.

He said the burglars also got away with his mother's purse and broke into two other family vehicles but didn't get away with much. Sims says now he makes a point to lock every vehicle in their driveway.

"No I never forget anymore, I'm like lock, I always lock it now," added Sims.

Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's office say Sims has the right mindset, "don't let these people make you a victim, lock your doors.”

The crimes remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.