East Texas chiefs challenge set for rivalry match-up

The much anticipated Friday night high school football game between the Hallsville Bobcats and Marshall Mavericks just got more interesting.

Hallsville Police Chief Paul Montoya and Fire Chief Barton made a challenge to Marshall Police Chief Eddie Campa and Fire Chief Reggie Cooper in regards to the game.

According to the terms of the challenge, the losing team's chiefs will be required to buy the winning team's chiefs supper and wear the winning team's jersey in their town. The Hallsville chiefs then added that video of the meal will be posted on social media.

Check out the video of the Marshall chiefs accepting the challenge:

We'll let you know who won the challenge as well as show all of your high school football highlights in the End Zone on KSLA News 12 Friday night.

