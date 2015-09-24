'Support the Blue' event held at Sonic - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

'Support the Blue' event held at Sonic

"Support the Blue" event held at Sonic (Source: KSLA News 12 Bubba Kneipp) "Support the Blue" event held at Sonic (Source: KSLA News 12 Bubba Kneipp)
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Sonic drive-ins across Shreveport-Bossier are donating a portion of all sales to law enforcement.

Officers and deputies stopped by some of the Sonic locations across the area to greet customers. 

"Support the Blue" night is is from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The establishment said a percentage of all sales during those hours will be donated to law enforcement. The event is in honor of fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley and all local law enforcement.

Participating locations are as follows:

3057 East Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111
2500 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111
4922 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71111 
2802 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71055 (Barksdale AFB entrance)
3148 #1 North Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107
5899 North Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107 (Blanchard)
6625 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA
628 Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA 71105
7130 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71108
6113 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71129
3724 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA 71109
2560 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118
396 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106
1001 Highway 80, Haughton, LA 71037
9602 US Highway 80, Greenwood, LA 71033
219 Burt Boulevard, Benton, LA 71006

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly