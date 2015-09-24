'Support the Blue' event held at Sonic

Sonic drive-ins across Shreveport-Bossier are donating a portion of all sales to law enforcement.

Officers and deputies stopped by some of the Sonic locations across the area to greet customers.

"Support the Blue" night is is from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The establishment said a percentage of all sales during those hours will be donated to law enforcement. The event is in honor of fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley and all local law enforcement.

Participating locations are as follows:

3057 East Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111

2500 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111

4922 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71111

2802 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71055 (Barksdale AFB entrance)

3148 #1 North Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107

5899 North Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107 (Blanchard)

6625 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA

628 Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA 71105

7130 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71108

6113 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71129

3724 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA 71109

2560 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118

396 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106

1001 Highway 80, Haughton, LA 71037

9602 US Highway 80, Greenwood, LA 71033

219 Burt Boulevard, Benton, LA 71006

