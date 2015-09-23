Multiple people wounded in shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left multiple people wounded in north Shreveport.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Peach Street. According to police, preliminary reports suggest a group of people in a dark-colored sedan were traveling east on Peach Street near Knox Street when they started shooting at a group of people standing along Knox Street. That's when police say the group standing on the street shot back at the vehicle.

Police say 5 people were struck during the shooting. Of those, 4 were taken to University Health hospital for treatment of wounds authorities said appeared not to be life-threatening. The fifth victim was treated at the scene after refusing to be taken to the hospital.

All of the wounded people were from the group standing on the street; and all were shot in their lower extremities, authorities say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit its website, lockemup.org.

