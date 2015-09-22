Farmers in Caddo Parish eligible for natural disaster assistance

It's been a year of extremes for farmers from cold to hot, floods, and now a drought.

It's been a year of extremes for farmers from cold to hot, floods, and now a drought.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Louisiana Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that farmers and ranchers in Caddo Parish are eligible for natural disaster assistance because their parish is contiguous to a natural disaster area designation in Texas.

The designation is because of damages and losses caused by the recent drought.

Caddo Parish was designated a natural disaster area on Sept. 16, 2015, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for low interest emergency (EM) loans from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met.

Farmers in eligible parishes have until May 16, 2016 to apply for loans to help cover part of their production losses only. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

Additional programs may be available to assist farmers and ranchers in this area and are encouraged to contact their local FSA Office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.