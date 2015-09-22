Ex-DeSoto district attorney convicted of filing a false federal - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ex-DeSoto district attorney convicted of filing a false federal income tax return

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A former DeSoto district attorney faces up to 3 years in prison for filing a false federal income tax return.

Richard Z. Johnson Jr., 58, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in Shreveport in response to a bill of information charging him with making or subscribing a false tax return. 

According to the guilty plea, Johnson reported $126,197 on his 2011 U.S. individual income tax return but willfully failed to report $78,717 in additional income, according to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley's office.

In addition to the prison term, Johnson could be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to serve a year on supervised release in addition to making restitution of taxes owed to the U.S. Treasury. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly