Ex-DeSoto district attorney convicted of filing a false federal income tax return

A former DeSoto district attorney faces up to 3 years in prison for filing a false federal income tax return.

Richard Z. Johnson Jr., 58, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in Shreveport in response to a bill of information charging him with making or subscribing a false tax return.

According to the guilty plea, Johnson reported $126,197 on his 2011 U.S. individual income tax return but willfully failed to report $78,717 in additional income, according to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley's office.

In addition to the prison term, Johnson could be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to serve a year on supervised release in addition to making restitution of taxes owed to the U.S. Treasury. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.