S. Bossier redevelopment plans on hold while court battle continues

Bossier City leaders will be turning their attention to South Bossier within the next few months. It's all part of the city's effort to fulfill requirements of a multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement with developer U.L. Coleman Properties.

Changes will be coming to South Bossier soon as the result of the city meeting court ordered mandates from a lawsuit settlement. It's all part of the city's effort to fulfill requirements of a multi-million

Bossier City leaders are inviting the South Bossier community to take part in an effort to help shape what the area will look like years down the road.

Dozens of South Bossier City residents attended a meeting Monday at the Century Link Center to hear planning consultants hash out their vision for the area.

Bossier City leaders are continuing their efforts to meet requirements for a lawsuit settlement with a local developer.

South Bossier residents are now beginning to see some of the results of a 2012 lawsuit settlement between Bossier City and developer UL Coleman Company.

The park is currently under construction and expected to be complete by September.

Recently-filed court documents reveal the relationship between developer U.L. Coleman and Bossier City leaders are not as friendly as previously thought, at least from the developer's perspective.

Recently filed court documents reveal, the relationship between developer U.L. Coleman and Bossier City isn't as friendly as previously thought.

More than a million dollars is at stake to fund improvements in South Bossier City and city leaders are planning ahead, hoping to get state money to pay for the upgrades.

Wheels in motion for new lights, park signs in South Bossier City

A court date has been set for November 19th at 9 a.m, that's when a judge will hear developer U.L. Coleman's arguments as to why they claim Bossier City is violating the lawsuit settlement agreement.

Court documents reveal plans to revitalize South Bossier City have been put on hold while city leaders and developer U.L. Coleman continue their battle over plan disagreements in court.

U.L. Coleman sued Bossier City in 2008 after being denied direct access to the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The company wanted it for their planned apartment complex, that has yet to be built.

As part of the settlement, the city has had to build a multi-million dollar pedestrian bridge over the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and a park adjacent to the bridge.

The foot bridge is completed and the park, named Walker Place Park is under construction. Both are located across the street from where the developer plans to build their apartment complex.

The final project on the settlement is a plan to redevelop the neighborhoods and a portion of Barksdale Boulevard south of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The developer wants the area to look nicer before they build their planned mixed-use apartment complex.

Some South Bossier residents say improvements to the South Bossier area are needed.

For Ha'Carra Walker and Nicholas Sanders, biking and walking along Barksdale Boulevard can be a challenge.

"I don't recall seeing a crosswalk over there," said Walker, who was in South Bossier visiting family.

Without crosswalks or sidewalks, they say their bike ride along the busy road can be a scary one.

"Anybody could be looking at their phone, or doing something else and not even see you on the side and possibly slide into you," said Sanders, a South Bossier resident.

The problems the bicyclists have pinpointed will be fixed as part of a plan to revitalize the area.

As part of a lawsuit settlement, city leaders have worked with the developer to come up with a plan to make the area not only more pedestrian and bicycle friendly, but also more beautiful with trees and lighting.

But court documents reveal the city and developer have not been able to work together harmoniously and the improvement plan is being put on hold while they hash out their disagreements in court.

Bossier City attorneys stated in a recent motion about the delay, "...the redevelopment work will get underway as soon as Coleman stops complaining and accusing the city of breach of contract."

The response came after the developer's attorneys asked a judge to sanction the city for not following through with the lawsuit settlement, saying they are focusing more on the downtown revitalization project rather than the South Bossier redevelopment project. A response from the city's attorneys call comparing other projects to the court mandated project, "irrelevant."

Each party is accusing the other of not following through with the settlement agreement.

In the meantime, we asked the two bicyclists when they'd like to see the improvement plan become a reality, "The sooner the better," said Walker.

Both representatives from U.L. Coleman and Bossier city have been advised by a judge not to talk to the media about this case.

You can view the city's implementation plan for the South Bossier updates here.

You can view the yet to be introduced to city council implementation ordinance here.

To view Bossier City's version of the timeline of disagreement with the developer, click here.

To view U.L. Coleman motion's, claiming Bossier City is not upholding their end of the deal, click here. To see Bossier City's response to the developer's motion, click here.

A court date has been set for November 19 at 9 a.m, that's when a judge will hear developer U.L. Coleman's arguments as to why they claim Bossier City is violating the lawsuit settlement agreement. Bossier City's attorneys have filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the developer's allegations, because they claim, in court documents, that they are following through with the settlement in good faith.

