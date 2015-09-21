Bowie Co. mom arrested with son in car

A Bowie County mom was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop with her son in the car early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., Bowie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped Sonya Littles in the 6400 block of West 7th. A man and her small child were also in the car.

During the stop, the deputy was suspicious and had his K9 partner sniff the car. The dog picked up the scent of drugs and the deputy searched the car.

The deputy found 8 bags of methamphetamine and more than $9,000 in cash.

The street value of the drugs is about $30,000, according to sheriff's deputies.

Littles was arrested for possession of the drugs and booked into jail at the Bi-State Justice Building.

