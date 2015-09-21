Group offers free dental care in Shreveport

A charity group, Dentistry From the Heart, will give free dental care in Shreveport on Friday, September 25.

Dr. Mario Pary will host the event from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Smile Dental Center in the 2000 block of E. 70th Street.

Services will be available on a first come first serve basis.They will include teeth extractions, fillings or cleanings.

In 2001, Dentistry From The Heart started as a way to give back to the community and provide aid to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance, according to the director of operations.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.