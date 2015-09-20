ArkLaTex civil rights leader nominated for national honor

Dr. Simpkins has been nominated for the Presidential Citizenship Medal, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor. (Source: Simpkins support website)

Friends and fans of Dr. C.O. Simpkins, Sr. made a website and petition to support the civil rights leader's nomination for the Presidential Citizenship Medal.

The award is the second highest civilian award given by the United States, according to Dr. Simpkins supporters.

His supporters also say he should be nominated because of the major role he played in the historic civil rights movement and his support for education.

In a statement about the petition, supporters say:

"Having this nomination would draw attention to the early role Dr. Simpkins played in our community and nationally with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in civil rights and, specifically, voter registration."

The website has more information on Dr. Simpkins' accomplishments and recognitions.

A link to the petition to President Barack Obama can be found here.

