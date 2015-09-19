'Jack and Jill of America' event opens dialogue between youth, officers

As part of Saturday's event, teenagers had a chance to ask questions and get real answers directly from law enforcement officers.

The Red River chapter of Jack and Jill of America brought out area law enforcement Saturday to speak with teenagers about how to properly interact with officers.

It was part of the 3rd Annual Carole Robertson Day Celebration held at Linwood Public Charter School.

The organization's mission is to provide quality activities for youth in our communities that are culturally relevant and civically responsible.

As part of Saturday's event, teenagers had a chance to ask questions and get real answers directly from law enforcement officers.

"Our goal is to make sure that our young people, they have the right to be heard but they have the responsibility to listen, so we wanted to create an opportunity for law enforcement officers can dialogue around different situations," said Chapter President Ilene Frasier.

The conversation was part of a series of I AM Workshops for middle school and high school youth focusing on the empowerment of youth to make good decisions that will keep them safe and engage them in their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

The event was held as part of an annual recognition of the life of Carole Robertson, who was a member of the organization and one of 4 young girls killed in the 1963 Birmingham bombing.

According to the organization, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 with the mission of stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its more than 230 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, the organization consists of more than 30,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers and children ages two through 19. Jack and Jill Chapters also support non-profit organizations through its philanthropic arm, the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, among the first foundations established by African-American families in the United States. Since its founding in 1968, the Foundation has granted millions of dollars to worthy causes supporting children and families.

To learn more about Jack and Jill of America, Inc., visit www.jackandjillinc.org.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.