'Thank a Police Officer Day' rally held in Texarkana

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning in Texarkana to show their support for law enforcement officers with a rally.

The group Pink Behind The Thin Blue Line teamed up with Texarkana First Baptist Church, on Moores Lane, to sponsor the event on National Thank a Police Officer Day.

Organizers said with the negative publicity law enforcement is receiving, they wanted to show not all officers are bad.

The Pink Behind The Thin Blue Line group was started 2 years ago after the death of Texarkana Texas police officer Jason Sprague was killed while on duty.

Sprague's widow, Stephanie Sprague, spoke to the assembly.

"We talk so often in the law enforcement world about the silent majority, the people who support us but don't know how to support us. But today, you are an example of what it means to no longer be silent. We need your help more than ever," said Sprague.

The rally ended with a balloon lunched in honor of Arkansas and Texas law officers who were killed over the past year.

