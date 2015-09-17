Legislative office closed after break-in

Barbara Norton in front of her office on Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport

Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton's office is closed for a few days after a reported break-in, and she says it will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

"I certainly wouldn't want to think it has anything to do with politics," said Barbara Norton, (D) Shreveport.

Representative Norton's office is in the 3000 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police believe the break-in happened Tuesday night.

Shreveport police said crime scene investigators were called to Norton's office Wednesday to gather evidence to figure out what happened.

While the investigation continues, Rep. Norton says she plans on serving her constituents as best as she can while she works on getting her office back to working order.

"I think it's sad that someone would come into a state office and they would destroy it the way they destroyed my office," said Norton.

Wednesday morning, Rep. Norton said she got a phone call from her assistant, who said someone had broken into her legislative office off Hollywood in Shreveport.

"They invaded the privacy that we have in there with the papers, our work, they pretty much destroyed a lot of things, they broke the window out to get in there," said Norton.

Norton said things were taken from her office, but would not specify what was taken, saying that she did not want to interfere with the police investigation.

We asked Norton if there were confidential documents, she explained, "There are important things, I'll just say it that way. They are important things."

On top of the items taken, Norton explained that the wires to her computers and other electronics in her state office were cut, making it impossible for her to get her work done.

Until the equipment is repaired and she is back to work, Norton is doing most of her legislative work from home, and trusting police will catch the culprits.

"I'm confident that the law agencies will take care of what ever has happened here," said Norton.

Her office will be closed for several days while she gets it back to working order. She is asking her constituents to call her at home in the meantime.

According to police, from the beginning of the year through the end of July, there have been 25 reported burglaries to businesses in the same police district as Barbara Norton's office.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

