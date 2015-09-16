Start Your Day: September means flu season is upon us

There is high flu activity in the ArkLaTex, health officials say.

Flu season is here. And KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford joins us this morning with details on this year's outlook, why the virus spreads quicker in September through May and how and your family can prepare. Bradford is live at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, 510 Stoner Ave. in Shreveport, which will offer free flu vaccinations for enrolled veterans from 1 to 3 p.m. today and Thursday. Similar clinics are being offered in Longview, TX, Texarkana, AR., and Monroe, LA.

Your StormTracker 12 weather: Summer continues to hang this week throughout the ArkLaTex. Rain chances look slim until the weekend, when a few showers or storms push back in.

Among today's happenings:

Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport and the Tim Tebow Foundation are expected to unveil a new "Timmy's Playroom" will be unveiled at 2 p.m. at Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3100 Samford Ave. It's a football-themed play area in the hospital's inpatient unit sponsored by the hospital and the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Shreveport Job Corps Center and local law enforcement agencies will hold a "Stop the Violence" prayer vigil at 7 p.m. to encourage youths to practice non-violence. The event will be in the outreach and admissions building at the Shreveport Job Corps Center, 2815 Lillian St. It is open to the public.

And on CNN, 11 Republican presidential hopefuls will square off in their second prime-time debate.

