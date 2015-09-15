Start Your Day: Car chase; temps in 90s; state ed chief visit; violent video game

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

A chase that started just after 12:30 a.m. in DeSoto Parish comes to an abrupt end in Shreveport with the SUV, its driver's side front tire shredded, on an Interstate 49 overpass at Kings Highway and the driver about 40 feet below. We're working to find out what started the pursuit and who the suspect is that authorities have in custody at University Health. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is on the scene to bring you the latest.

Two video gamers get into a fistfight in Many. When one swings at the other with a hammer but misses, he then reportedly shoots the other in the hand and continues shooting at the wounded man as he runs down the street.

A Shreveport Fire Department employee is on leave and faces a charge of simple battery after an incident with another Fire Department employee at the Shreveport Fire and Police Training Academy.

Your StormTracker 12 weather: Look for it to be clear and comfortable again tonight. But first, temperatures will heat back up into the 90s.

Louisiana Education Superintendent John White will be in Bossier Parish this morning. He's expected to meet with area schools superintendents and teachers, primarily to discuss test scores, at 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Bossier City.

Candidates for the Caddo district attorney post in elections next month are set to go head to head later at 7 p.m. today at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Ave. in Shreveport. The forum, which is part of a Broadmoor Neighborhood Association meeting, is free and open to the public.

