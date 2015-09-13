Support grows for law enforcement across ArkLaTex

A couple paid for 4 Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies meal and left them this note. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office/ via Facebook)

Support for law enforcement across the ArkLaTex continues to grow.

One family thanked a group of Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies by paying for their meal Wednesday at a Shreveport restaurant.

The family left a note that read:

"My family thanks you for everything you do in our city. With recent stuff against police we can imagine that your job feels thank-less. Know that there are people, like us, who respect and appreciate your daily sacrifices. Buying your lunch is the VERY least we can do. Have a BLESSED day!!"

The couple left the Shane's Seafood & Bar before the 4 deputies could thank them, according to a post on the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office's Facebook.

The restaurant also shared the post on its Facebook page. Saying, "Our customers love law enforcement officers as much as we do!"

In Natchitoches Parish, an appreciative Texas resident thanked Deputies Brandon Remo and Thurman Baptiste by paying for their breakfast. The deputies were dining at an IHOP in Natchitoches this weekend when a waitress handed them a note of appreciation.

The note read:

Thank you for your service. In honor of Deputy Goforth from Cypress, TX your breakfast is on us! Mrs. Brook, Houston, TX

When the two deputies discovered Mrs. Brook gave the waitress the note thanking them for their service, they wanted to thank her. She simply walked out with her child and looked at them saying, "Thank you."

The Generational Financial offices in Shreveport and Marshall, Texas also baked cookies for police and firemen over the past two weeks. The office said they have been blessed with each delivery just to say, "Thank you for your service and protection."

Following the deaths of police officers and deputies across the country killed in the line of duty, Governor Bobby Jindal proclaimed that Monday, September 14 would be a statewide day of prayer for law enforcement.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office is also hosting a "We've Got Your Back" prayer rally on Monday, September 14 to support law enforcement.

