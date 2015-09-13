Bossier veteran skydives at 95

We've often heard you're as young as you feel. 95-year old Ray Urban doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The military veteran jumped into the record books with a Tandem skydive Saturday afternoon.

Urban had a successful landing at Skydive Louisiana in the village of Gilliam in north Caddo Parish.

He is now one of the oldest living skydivers in the United States, and he says this is just the beginning.

"See ya'll in five more years," said Urban.

That would make Ray Urban 100-years old.

At 95, he's already the oldest person ever to skydive in Louisiana. The world record is 101-years-old. Urban says he plans to break that record, too.

Urban joined the military back in the 1940's to jump out of planes, but didn't get a chance until well past the age of retirement. He got sick and wasn't able to jump until he turned 78.

This is Urban's fifth jump. He's jumped at the age of 78, 80, 85 and 90. When he turned 80, he decided to jump every 5 years.

