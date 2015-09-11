Gator hunter claims 14-foot "monster" catch in Toledo Bend

Rivers says the battle to control the gator for his daughter to take the shot lasted several minutes. (Source: Roger Rivers)

14 feet, 1 inch. Gator hunter Roger Rivers says that's the size of the one he caught Sept. 5 with his daughter Christina.

"Toledo Bend has the biggest gators I've ever seen, and I've hunted from the top to the bottom of Louisiana," says the Zwolle resident.

Born and raised on Toledo Bend, he feels he knows that lake well. Very well. He's pulled 12 and 13-footers out of the lake in the past.

"I had already spent months in the lake looking for the monsters," details Rivers. "I knew where to go on the north end. It's deep."

He says he and his daughter baited their lines and two days later noticed the line was down and a gator on the bank. Rivers says the battle to control the gator for his daughter to take the shot lasted several minutes.

"It didn't hit me how big it was until we started to load him into the boat," says Rivers.

He adds the gator almost stretched the length of his 17-foot boat.

"We almost sank," Rivers adds.

He said the waves from passing boats made it very rough to get that gator back to his house.

While it's not official, Rivers believes "It's probably the biggest gator killed in Louisiana so far this year. That 14-foot mark is rare."

