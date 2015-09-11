Local veteran 95 years young and still skydiving

He joined the military back in the 1940's to jump out of planes, and he never thought his dream wouldn't be realized until well past the age of retirement.

"It was my privilege, my duty and honor to join," says 95-year-old Ray Urban. He joined the military and served our country during World War II and the Korean War.

"I went into the paratroopers," he adds. But he never finished. A medical issue took him out of planes and into a hospital bed.

"Never did get to jump. I had a kidney stone and stayed in the hospital for 2 and a half months."

Skip ahead some 50 plus years, after a life full of kids, jobs and just having fun - and the opportunity finally presented itself again at the age of 78.

"I was a little worried about him," says Bill Geaslin with Skydive Louisiana. Geaslin has tandem jumped with Urban 4 times so far, at the age of 78, 80, 85 and 90. The two are set to jump together again on Saturday, September 12, at the young age of 95.

"He'll be the oldest male skydiver in the United States," Geaslin points out. He adds Urban will also become the oldest ever to skydive in Louisiana.

When asked if he'll jump again at the age of 100, Urban answered, "I'll have to go to 102 because the oldest living skydiver was 101."

Urban will jump at 1 p.m. Saturday at Skydive Louisiana in the town of Gilliam in north Caddo Parish.

