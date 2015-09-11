Many, LA mother charged with murder of infant daughter

A Many, LA woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her infant daughter.

Danielle K. Lewis, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with one count of second degree murder.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson, the arrest stems from an investigation that started on July 21, when 8-month-old Kayla Lewis was admitted to Sabine Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office is not releasing additional details surrounding the case, including the suspected cause of death.

